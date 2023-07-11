Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.30 and a 1 year high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.