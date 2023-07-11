Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AY opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.