Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

