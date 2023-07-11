Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.7 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

