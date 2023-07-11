Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.