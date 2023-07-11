Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $843,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

