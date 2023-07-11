Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $588,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.