Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $764,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.