Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,050 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

