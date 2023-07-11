Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

