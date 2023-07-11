Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.74. The company has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

