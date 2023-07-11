Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 91 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $240.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.