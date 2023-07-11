Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.