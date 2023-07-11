Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,150 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:XPO opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $61.74.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

