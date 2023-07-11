Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 319,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 94.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

