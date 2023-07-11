Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

