Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $250,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.