Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 5,520 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

