Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 3,336 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

