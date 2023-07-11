ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Holdings Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 1.33% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDOG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDOG stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

