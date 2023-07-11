iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INDY stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.