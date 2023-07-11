Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

