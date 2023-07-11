Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

