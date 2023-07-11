Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

