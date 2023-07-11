Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

