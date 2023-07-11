Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 127,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

