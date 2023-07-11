Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 190.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

