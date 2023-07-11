Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Performance
About Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Friedman Industries
- Peabody Energy is a Double Threat Energy and Steel Play
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
- Accolade: A Rising Personalized AI-Powered Healthcare Platform
- 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Before the Price of Crude Takes Off
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.