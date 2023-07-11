British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

