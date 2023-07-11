PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFXNZ stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

