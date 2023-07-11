Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on July 31st

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 117.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.57.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

