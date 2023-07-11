Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on July 31st

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 117.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.57.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
