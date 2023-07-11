Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Arcosa stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.58. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

