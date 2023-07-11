B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYM opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37
Featured Articles
