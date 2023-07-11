Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on August 11th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SDG stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.39. Sanderson Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 844.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

