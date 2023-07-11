Sanderson Design Group plc (SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on August 11th

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Price Performance
Shares of SDG stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.39. Sanderson Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 844.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
About Sanderson Design Group
