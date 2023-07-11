Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

