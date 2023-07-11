Anpario plc (ANP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.35 on July 28th

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 224.99 ($2.89) on Tuesday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 177 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 287.71. The stock has a market cap of £54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

