Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

