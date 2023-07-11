B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (RILYO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on July 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Price Performance

Shares of RILYO opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

