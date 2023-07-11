B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYK opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.
