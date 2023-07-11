Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

