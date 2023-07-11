Diversified Healthcare Trust – (DHCNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 1st

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
DHCNI stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.
