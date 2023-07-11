Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

