Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.90. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

