Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 170 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 10.5% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

ETN opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.78.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

