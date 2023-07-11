Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000.

IHE opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.74.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

