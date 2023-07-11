Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

