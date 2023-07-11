DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DOCU opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

