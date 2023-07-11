Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 140 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.