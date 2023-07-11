Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPHD stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
