Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

